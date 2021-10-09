Matthew McConaughey Still Considering Running for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey says he is still thinking about running for governor of Texas.

He has not identified as being a Republican or a Democrat, but instead said he is in the middle of the road.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In a new podcast interview with NPR, McConaughey added that a mask mandate issued by Governor Abbott earlier in the pandemic was "the right call."

He also called the new abortion law banning the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy "juvenile" and called himself "more of a choose guy."

McConaughey told NPR that he sees American politics as a "broken business" divided by politicians whose goals revolve around preserving their own parties.