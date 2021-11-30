Baton Rouge

Man Slapped 14-Year-Old Boy in Face During LSU Game: Police

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office records show the man was released on a $2,000 bond

An LSU Tigers pylon in the end zone during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Oct. 2, 2021.
John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game at Louisiana State University, police say.

Witnesses said the man struck the young fan in a Tiger Stadium suite Saturday during the game against Texas A&M, news outlets reported.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Arrest records show officers who went to speak with the 40-year-old from Houston said there was a "very strong smell of alcohol on his breath" and that he was slurring his speech.

The victim told police he and his friends tried talking to the man, who became agitated and started cursing.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Harrison County 16 hours ago

Sheriff: Hunter Accidentally Kills His 11-Year-Old Daughter

Lubbock 23 hours ago

Attorney for Texas Man Makes Case for Self-Defense in Shooting Caught on Camera

One of the teenagers stood up to take the man's picture. The documents say he then jumped up and "slapped the juvenile victim across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark on his left cheek."

The man was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office records show he was released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Baton Rouge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us