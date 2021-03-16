Houston

Man Found Dismembered in Houston Hotel Room

NBC 7

Police in Houston are investigating the death of a man whose body was found dismembered in a hotel room.

KPRC-TV reports the victim and another man checked into a Palace Inn on the Southwest side of the city Sunday night. At some point between 9 p.m. and midnight, a woman stood lookout while a fourth person entered the room with duffel bags, police said.

A manager found the man's body the next morning. Police said the man's feet, arms and legs were cut off inside the room, the report said.

KPRC reports four people are sought in the case.

No arrests have been made.

