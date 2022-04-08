Man Charged After Running Over Worker, Stabbing Another

Officers shot and wounded Ronnie Dwayne Cesear, Jr., 27, after the attacks Tuesday morning and he remained hospitalized Friday.

Houston police said Cesear faces four charges: capital murder, aggravated assault against a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police allege Cesear carjacked Carrl Hayes, 67, at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday and drove away in his truck. As Hayes then walked toward the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, Cesear ran him over and crashed into the lobby of the building, police said. The high-rise is still under construction but is 30% occupied.

Hayes died at the scene.

Police allege Cesear then tried to drive the truck into an office where the building's concierge had fled, and that he stabbed a 51-year-old man in the back who came to the lobby area after the crashes. The man was treated at a hospital.

Officers shot Cesear twice after he allegedly charged at them and ignored their requests to drop the kitchen knife he held.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Cesear's behalf.