Judge Denies Release of DPS Records Regarding Police Response in Uvalde School Shooting

The legal fight over records regarding the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting in May 2022 is growing.

A district judge in Travis County denied a state senator's request to order the Department of Public Safety to release records that include information about the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio requested those records under public information laws on May 31.

Gutierrez said the Department of Public Safety never provided the records, so he filed a lawsuit against the department in June 2022.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to court documents, Judge Catherine Mauzy said Gutierrez's office did not submit the paperwork correctly.

Gutierrez says he plans to appeal and re-submit his request.

More than a dozen media outlets are also suing the department for withholding records related to the police response to the shooting.