texas history

It’s Texas Independence Day

Texas a republic until being annexed by the U.S. in 1845

By Frank Heinz

Britain Fatberg
AP

A handwritten document proclaiming Texas was freeing itself from rule by Mexico is 184 years old Monday.

It was March 2, 1836, Texas Independence Day, when historians believe the original and five copies of the declaration were made and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

With the creation of the revolutionary document, settlers broke away from Mexico to create the Republic of Texas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Wall Street Volatility Could Mean Good Time to Refinance

Fort Worth 4 hours ago

New Campaign Showcases a Modern, Diverse Fort Worth

The new republic was led by interim-President David G. Burnet until the election of President Sam Houston later that year.

Only the original document remains.

Texas remained a republic for nine years until being annexed by the United States 1845, making it the 28th state admitted to the Union.

This article tagged under:

texas historyTexas Independence Day
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us