Investigations Continue in the Deaths of Two Texas Soldiers

Two investigations are currently underway in Texas for the deaths of two female U.S. Army soldiers on New Year's Eve.

Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, 30, was found shot to death on I-10 in San Antonio at 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Private First Class Asia M. Graham, 19, was discovered unresponsive in her barracks room at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Mitchell was a fifth-generation member of the military and had been posting on social media just hours before her death.

Mitchell had been recently promoted to the position of Drill Sergeant and was positioned at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

In Graham's death, special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said on Monday no foul play is suspected at this time and they are still awaiting the determination of the manner of death.

The 19-year-old Fort Bliss soldier, Asia Graham, was a human resources specialist from Cherryville, North Carolina.

It appears the two deaths are unrelated.