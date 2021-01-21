Houston

Instagram Star's Death Ruled Homicide by Strangulation

The death of a Houston social media star has been ruled a homicide two months after her body was found in roadside bushes.

Alexis Robinault died by strangulation, though no wounds were visible on her body, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said in a statement.

A city employee found Robinault’s body on Nov. 28, about 3 miles from her apartment. She was last seen alive the night before.

Police officials said the investigation into her death continues and no arrests have been made, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Robinault, who the Chronicle reported also went by her married name Sharkey, garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a “mentor” for Monat, a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products.

Amid the investigation, the medical’s examiner’s office switched Robinault’s next-of-kin from that of her husband to her parents. No explanation was provided.

The husband, nor Robinault’s parents, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

