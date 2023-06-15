Houston police K-9 officer dies of heat exhaustion in patrol car

A Houston Police Department K-9 officer died from heat exhaustion Monday after the engine in his partner's patrol car unexpectedly shut down, officials say.

The dog was left in a running car on Monday, a "necessary and common practice" among police officers, according to Houston Police. Safety measures in place are supposed to notify the dog handler in the event of a car engine turning off. That system failed, leading to the tragic incident, police say.

Aron was a 4-year-old dog that had been with the department for a year and a half, according to NBC News.

"Please keep Aron's handler and the entire K-9 team in your prayers as they mourn the loss of Aron," authorities said.

Houston Police are investigating to determine what caused things to go wrong. NBC News reported the department is also investigating all vehicles that transport K-9s to ensure they are working.