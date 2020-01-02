Houston

Houston Mayor Sworn in for Second 4-Year Term

This will be Turner's final term as mayors in Houston are limited to two four-year terms

turner-sylvester

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been sworn in for a second four-year term to lead the nation's fourth-largest city.

During an inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Turner said some of the issues he will focus on include improving employment opportunities for residents, enhancing services for the city's homeless population and focusing on flood control projects.

In a more than 20-minute speech, Turner said that while four years isn't a long time, "I firmly believe that if we work together over the next four years, we can set the stage for this decade."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

la porte 30 mins ago

Texas Man Missing for 11 Days Found Alive in Grand Canyon

Dallas 5 hours ago

Could a Bullet Train From Dallas to Houston Actually Improve Texas’ Environment?

Turner, who led Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, won a second term in December after defeating millionaire trial lawyer Tony Buzbee in a runoff election.

This will be Turner's final term as mayors in Houston are limited to two four-year terms.

Eight new members of city council were also sworn in during Thursday's ceremony.

This article tagged under:

HoustonSylvester Turner
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us