Houston Man Charged, Accused of Firing at Two Officers

A Houston man remained hospitalized Thursday after being charged with allegedly firing at two officers during a traffic stop, wounding one of them, according to police.

Jimmy Bryan, 23, is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant following Wednesday's shooting, Houston police said.

Officer J. Sallee, who was shot in his lower pelvic area, "remains in stable condition & continues to recover at an area hospital," Houston police said in a Thursday tweet.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Bryan who could speak on his behalf.

At 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sallee and another police officer pulled over a truck driven by Bryan.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Bryan had been the focus of a multi-agency drug investigation and had a warrant for his arrest.

After the truck had stopped at the gas station in southeast Houston, the officers asked the driver to get out of his vehicle. Bryan is accused by police of firing at the two officers after getting out of his truck.

The officers fired back, hitting Bryan. While Sallee was hurt, the other officer was not injured.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave while police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office investigate the shooting.