Austin

‘Home Alone' Display Brings Christmas Joy and Nostalgia to East Austin Neighborhood

An Austin couple used a 3D printer to turn their home into a 'Home Alone' Christmas display

By Todd Bailey | KXAN-TV

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly and his wife Alex Moreland live in east Austin and decided to go all out for Christmas-decorating this year. In the past, they've stuck to the usual: lights, ribbons and garland. This time, though, they turned to one of their favorite movies as inspiration.

"I just got this 3D printer. How about we print all of the characters' faces and make mannequins?" Urrutia-O'Reilly said. "Then it just kind of snowballed from there."

The married couple got to work hand-crafting characters, props and set designs from the 1990 classic "Home Alone." 2020 marked the film's 30th anniversary. The entire process started in September.

CLICK HERE to read more from our Nexstar media partners at KXAN-TV.

Their display has gone viral. The now 40-year-old star of the movie, Macaulay Culkin, saw a video of the house posted on Twitter and replies simply -- "I'm gonna sue…"

This article tagged under:

AustinChristmasholidays
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us