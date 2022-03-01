Texas Attorney General

Guzman, Bush Locked in a Fight for Runoff With Ken Paxton

Democratic party likely will see a runoff in the attorney general's race as well

NBC 5 News

Eva Guzman, who served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2009-21, is locked in a fight with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for the one remaining runoff spot against incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

With 42% of the vote, Paxton does have the lead but is struggling to get the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff.

That puts Guzman and Bush, both with 21% of the vote, in a fight for the second of two runoff spots.

  • Texas Attorney General (R)

    56% reporting

    • Ken Paxton

      42%

      501,509

    • George P. Bush

      22%

      255,236

    • Eva Guzman

      19%

      226,010

    • Louie Gohmert

      17%

      198,034

The Democratic race, with five candidates, seems poised for a runoff as well.

Immigration attorney Rochelle Garza has a sizeable lead over her four challengers but is below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworksi and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt are within a couple of percentage points from each other for the second runoff spot.

  • Texas Attorney General (D)

    30% reporting

    • Rochelle Garza

      42%

      251,447

    • Joe Jaworski

      22%

      127,739

    • Lee Merritt

      18%

      108,286

    • Mike Fields

      13%

      75,735

    • S. Raynor

      5%

      30,818

The primary runoff is scheduled for May 24.

