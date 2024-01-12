Abbott responds after his comment about why migrants were not being shot draws outrage

In a wide-ranging interview with a right-wing radio host, Gov. Greg Abbott defended the scope and legality of Texas border initiatives, at one point saying: “The only thing that we are not doing is we’re not shooting people who come across the border because, of course, the Biden administration would charge us with murder.”

The comment, which Abbott made to radio host Dana Loesch on Jan. 5, emerged Thursday when it was posted by a social media account, drawing condemnation from Democrats.

After criticizing legal challenges to Texas border initiatives, Loesch asked Abbott what was the “maximum pressure” the governor could legally exert to implement a secure border.

“We are deploying every tool and strategy that we possibly can,” Abbott said before adding the comment about not shooting migrants.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon regarding the interview.

The governor did address the comment at the end of a press conference on Friday where he was talking about preparations for a winter weather event. The governor said he was asked in the interview about where the line was between what is legal and illegal when it comes to securing the border and that was simply the example he chose. During the same question and answer session Friday, the governor addressed an Eagle Pass park seized by the state as part of Operation Lone Star.

