Gov. Abbott to Discuss Severe Weather Response With Texas Officials

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will meet with local officials in Sherman and Elgin to discuss the state's ongoing response to the recent severe weather.

According to the Governor's office, Abbott will receive a briefing and hold a press conference with on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. in Sherman.

The Governor will then travel to Elgin for a second briefing and press conference at 1:30 p.m., officials said.

The press conferences come after severe thunderstorms spread damage across Texas earlier this week.

Parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, also saw severe storms reported as tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.