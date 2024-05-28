severe weather

Parts of North Texas experiencing high water and flooding

Storms moved through North Texas early Tuesday morning

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over creeks, lakes and areas with high water on Tuesday afternoon after days of rain raised water levels.

A River Flood Warning is in effect for nine North Texas counties including Denton, Collin, Hunt, Dallas, Rockwall, Navarro, Henderson, Anderson and Wood. To learn more about each warning, visit our Weather Alerts page here.

The upcoming week will be unsettled with daily storm chances. Some storms may be severe, but heavy rain could become a larger threat as much of North Texas could receive three to five inches of rain between this evening and Sunday.

