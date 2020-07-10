Houston

Good Samaritan Rescues 2 People From Burning Vehicle in Houston

When crews arrived, they located a red car that was upside down and fully engulfed with flames

By Hannah Jones

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A good samaritan has rescued two people after their vehicle rolled over and caught fire in Houston on Thursday night.

The Houston Police Department and Fire Department responded to a crash at 7517 Boham Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they located a red car that was upside down and fully engulfed with flames.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces COVID-19 Testing at Nursing Homes

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Extends Statewide COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

The two occupants, a male and a female, were out of the vehicle with burns and injuries.

According to Sgt. Graham, the vehicle was traveling down Boham street when it lost control and rolled, catching fire almost immediately after rolling.

A nearby citizen pulled the two occupants out of the vehicle, saving their lives, Graham said. 

The Houston Fire Department transported both occupants to Memorial Herman Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. 

This article tagged under:

HoustonHouston Police DepartmentHouston Fire Departmentgood Samaritan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us