Good Samaritan Rescues 2 People From Burning Vehicle in Houston

A good samaritan has rescued two people after their vehicle rolled over and caught fire in Houston on Thursday night.

The Houston Police Department and Fire Department responded to a crash at 7517 Boham Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they located a red car that was upside down and fully engulfed with flames.

The two occupants, a male and a female, were out of the vehicle with burns and injuries.

According to Sgt. Graham, the vehicle was traveling down Boham street when it lost control and rolled, catching fire almost immediately after rolling.

A nearby citizen pulled the two occupants out of the vehicle, saving their lives, Graham said.

The Houston Fire Department transported both occupants to Memorial Herman Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.