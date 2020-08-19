back to school

GA Teacher's, Virtual Back to School Music Video Goes Viral

By Laura Harris

This school year will be like no other, and teachers deserve a great deal of credit.

Not only are they trying to grapple with how they are going to teach students remotely, but they are also trying to do it in a way to keep students engaged and excited.

Many North Texas teachers have showcased how they are working to ensure their students are successful during a global pandemic.

A couple teachers in Georgia decided to get their students’ attention by unveiling a rap video inspired by the Jack Harlow single “What’s Poppin?”

Monroe High School teachers Callie Evans and Audri Williams want their students to know they are ready for whatever the year brings their way with a song, complete with choreography.

Monroe is about an hour east of Atlanta.

The video immediately went viral.

‘What’s Poppin” was directed by Jamal Overstreet of Overstreet Media Services.

