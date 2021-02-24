Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Credit Allows Texans Affected by Winter Weather to Defer Car Payments

To qualify, customers must live in a FEMA-declared disaster area

Ford Motor Credit says they are allowing Texans affected by last week's winter storms to defer car payments for up to two months.

Ford said the company's disaster relief program allows customers whose accounts qualify to delay the payments.

To qualify, customers must live in a FEMA-declared disaster area and must be financing their vehicle with Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services.

"We care about our customers and understand many of them are going through a very difficult time right now," said Shannon Mokhiber, vice president, North America Business Operations. "We want to help and are offering them some time to recover."

FEMA has currently declared 108 Texas counties as disaster areas -- see the list here by going to that page and clicking on Texas on the "Currently Declared Disasters" map.

Ford customers in other areas that are not declared disaster areas who are also in need of help are encouraged to contact the company to make arrangements.

Ford said customers may initiate the deferral immediately using the company's account manager digital tool or by calling 1-800-723-4016.

