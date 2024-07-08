texas

Additional FEMA disaster recovery center opens in West Dallas

In-person assistance is now provided for homeowners and renters affected by recent storms and disasters

By Briana Jones-Gill

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Dallas County to open additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Dallas County. These centers will provide one-on-one help to those affected by the severe storms, high winds, and power outages in May.

The center opened this past Saturday in the hospitality room of the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road.

The recovery center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Residents are not required to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 15.

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said, “The Disaster Recovery Center at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center will provide another option for individuals affected by the storm to visit one-on-one with representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and our non-profit partners. The deadline to apply for assistance has been extended to August 15, 2024. I encourage all residents with storm damage to visit a Disaster Recovery Center in person or look online at www.disasterassistance.gov to see what resources are available.”

This article tagged under:

texasnews
