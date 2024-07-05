FEMA hiring in Texas as assistance fund deadline is extended

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, disaster survivors in several Texas counties now have until Aug.15 to apply for federal assistance.

The extension applies to homeowners and renters in the following counties: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller.

Those who experienced uninsured losses from the storms and flooding between April 26 and June 5 may also be eligible for FEMA assistance. Those affected are encouraged not to wait and should file a claim immediately.

Some eligible expenses include temporary housing, emergency house repairs, legal services, unemployment benefits, funeral, and medical costs. Underinsured or uninsured residents may also qualify for aid for losses to their personal property.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Residents can apply for assistance in person at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers, online at disasterassistance.gov, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

In response, FEMA has also announced that it seeks to hire people with experience in environmental protection, engineering, communications, geospatial information systems, hazardous materials, planning, and other occupations. These positions may last up to 120 days or longer, depending on the disaster's operational needs.

Applicants must be US citizens, 18 years or older, with a high school diploma or GED. Individuals must pass a background investigation and live within 50 miles of the employing office. FEMA local employees are eligible for health insurance for individual or family coverage, holiday pay, and Worker’s compensation.

For detailed descriptions of open positions, visit USAJobs.gov.