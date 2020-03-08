Houston

Family of Four Dead in Texas Home, Murder-Suicide Suspected

Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected

Authorities in southeastern Texas say a family of four has been found shot to death in their home and murder-suicide is suspected.

A man, 48, his wife, 49, and their sons aged 16 and 13 were found shot to death early Sunday in the home on the southwestern edge of Houston, according to a news release from Fort Bend County sheriff's spokeswoman Caitilin Espinoza.

No names were released.

Investigators believe the man killed his wife and sons then killed himself, Espinoza said.

Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check, the release said, and found the bodies after forcing their way inside when no one answered the door.

