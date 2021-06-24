Coahuila

Ex-Mexican Governor Sentenced to 3 Years in US Prison

Justice Scales and books and wooden gavel
Getty Images

A U.S. judge in Texas on Wednesday sentenced a former governor of a northern state in Mexico to three years in prison following his guilty plea last year in a money laundering scheme, prosecutors said.

Former Coahuila state Gov. Jorge Juan Torres López, 67, had pleaded guilty to money laundering in June 2020 in Corpus Christi.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Torres, who is not a U.S. citizen, is expected to face removal proceedings after he serves his sentence. He served as governor of Coahuila, which borders Texas, for much of 2011.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Del Rio 48 mins ago

Del Rio Border Patrol Sector to Host State of the Border Address

Greg Abbott 13 hours ago

Here's the 20 Bills Gov. Greg Abbott Vetoed This Texas Legislative Session

Prosecutors said Torres worked for the Mexican government from 1994 to 2011 and had served in other roles as well. Prosectors said he admitted that during some of his time in office, he conducted financial transactions in the U.S. to conceal bribes he had gotten in return for road-building contracts in Coahuila.

Torres, who was indicted in 2013, was arrested in Mexico in February 2019 and extradited to the U.S. in October 2019.

Prosecutors said that as part of his plea, Torres agreed to forfeit a property in the U.S. that was associated with the payments.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoahuilaUS Mexico BorderTexas-Mexico BorderMexico border
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us