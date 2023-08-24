ERCOT calls for conservation, warns tight grid conditions could lead to energy emergency

ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use on Thursday, warning tight grid conditions this afternoon and evening could lead to an energy emergency.

The notice will be in effect Thursday, Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) the agency that manages the state's power grid, is forecasting demand of nearly 85,000 MW on Thursday afternoon and evening. The demand forecast dashboard showed a narrowing gap between demand and expected available capacity getting dangerously close after 6 p.m. as solar generation tends to drop off.

"ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand, ERCOT said in a statement at about noon Thursday. "Due to low wind-power generation and high demand, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours this afternoon into the evening. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so."

ERCOT also requested all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas said ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to secure additional power generation capacity.

On Monday, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 24-27, warning higher temperatures would lead to higher electrical demand and the potential for lower power reserves. When the gap between available supply and demand gets closer together, ERCOT will ask Texans to reduce electricity use to prevent overloading the grid.

Four times this month and 12 times this summer, Texans have reset the all-time record for power consumption. The most recent record of 85,435 MW was set on Aug. 10, shattering the record set the day before of 83,961 MW. The forecasted high for Thursday afternoon was more than 86,700 MW.

WHAT CAN I DO TO HELP?

Texans can conserve energy by raising the thermostat by a degree or two, avoiding the use of large appliances, turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances, and shutting off pool pumps during peak hours.

Find more energy-saving tips at ercot.com/txans.

WHY THE REQUEST TO VOLUNTARILY REDUCE USAGE?