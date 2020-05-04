San Antonio

Driver Killed, Man Charged With Murder in High-Speed Chase in San Antonio

A man has been charged with murder after crashing into another driver head-on during an overnight chase

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A driver is dead and a man has been charged with murder following a high-speed chase in San Antonio Sunday night.

According to San Antonio Police Department, officers were serving a warrant near Highway 151 and U.S. Route 90 at approximately 9 p.m. on a suspect wanted for shooting at Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies last year.

When police found the suspect, he fled in a red car. A high-speed chase ensued.

At one point, the suspect attempted to go the wrong way up Interstate 35. The suspect took Interstate 410 northbound to the Interstate 35 southbound exit when he struck a red Mustang head-on.

The driver of the red mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was extricated and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect has been charged with murder. 

