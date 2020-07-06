San Antonio

DOD Says Soldier From Texas Died in Accident in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

The Defense Department says a soldier has died after a vehicle accident that occurred in Afghanistan.

The DOD said Saturday the soldier was supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel, part of the NATO-led mission fighting militants in that country.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

