Dead Bats, Other Wildlife Found After Texas Winter Storm

The prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures in Texas the last two weeks, combined with limited food resources, have affected many fish and wildlife species, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The animals most likely impacted by the storm include axis deer, blackbuck, and nilgai antelope that originate in temperate climates, as well as, various bat species and multiple bird species.

Across the state, people have seen dead bats under bridges, along with finding live bats that were injured due to the freeze because of dehydration, starvation and cold body temperatures. TPWD says if you find a dead or live bat, it’s extremely important that you do not handle the animals.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking for the public's help by reporting any wildlife deaths on their property, neighborhoods, etc. by clicking here.

TPWD says as their staff is able to conduct more field site visits, as well as gather reports from the public, they will be able to better analyze the long-term winter storm impacts on the state's wildlife.