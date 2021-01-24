Katy

Couple Finds Body Behind House Under Construction in Katy

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

A couple found a dead man while looking at a house under construction Saturday in a Houston suburb.

The man's body was discovered in a drainage ditch in the late afternoon behind the home in Katy, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters. The body appeared to have been in the ditch for several days.

"The individual had obviously suffered some form of trauma, but as of right now we're not really sure what happened to the individual," Brown said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Increase in COVID-19 Deaths Slows Somewhat in Texas

Texas National Guard Jan 23

Texas National Guardsmen Dies in Incident on Deployment

The man was not immediately identified, and it's unclear how he died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Brown said investigators will look at footage from nearby security cameras in search of clues about how the man died.

Katy is about 30 miles west of Houston.

This article tagged under:

Katy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us