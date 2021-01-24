Couple Finds Body Behind House Under Construction in Katy

A couple found a dead man while looking at a house under construction Saturday in a Houston suburb.

The man's body was discovered in a drainage ditch in the late afternoon behind the home in Katy, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters. The body appeared to have been in the ditch for several days.

"The individual had obviously suffered some form of trauma, but as of right now we're not really sure what happened to the individual," Brown said.

The man was not immediately identified, and it's unclear how he died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Brown said investigators will look at footage from nearby security cameras in search of clues about how the man died.

Katy is about 30 miles west of Houston.