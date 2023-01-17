LIVE NOW: Inauguration Ceremony for Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Begins

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) are both being sworn in for their third terms on Tuesday morning.

A live stream of the event will be available in the player above. The event starts at 11 a.m. in Austin and the video feed will be available a few moments before.

Abbott begins his third four-year term on Tuesday after beating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in November 2022. Abbott campaigned on his promise to continue to work to further secure the border with Mexico and stem the tide of migration while also providing meaningful property tax reform to Texans.

The governor, who is expected to offer his vision of Texas over the next four years during his inaugural speech Tuesday, is expected to focus on keeping the state an economic powerhouse, while reducing the property tax burden for residents, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Patrick, who also serves as the leader of the Texas Senate, is also beginning his third four-year term on Tuesday. Texas' 88th legislature began their session earlier this month. Patrick prioritized his items for the session in December, which also included property tax relief.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with the Texas National Guard posing the colors followed by the pledge of allegiance and national anthem. Patrick's swearing in will take place at about 11:34 a.m. with his address to begin at 11:45 a.m. Abbott will be sworn in just before noon, at 11:55 a.m., and his address is expected to begin about seven minutes later.

The inauguration will be followed by '"Taste of Texas" inaugural luncheon, which will include food from individual restaurants around the state. North Texas is represented at the luncheon by Dallas' Pelican House Restaurant who will serving up cajun chipotle corn salad and BBQ brisket jambalaya. The Texas Restaurant Association, who is coordinating the lunch, has a complete list of participants here.

The day will end with the inaugural ball on Tuesday night -- a “Celebration of Texas” -- at Austin's Moody Theater.

This story will be updated.