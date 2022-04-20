Beto O'Rourke

Coming Up: Beto O'Rourke Addresses Texas Property Tax Increases

The Texas gubernatorial elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 8

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Dallas Wednesday and will discuss his plan to lower property taxes for Texans.

The event will begin at about 3 p.m. though O'Rourke isn't expected to speak until about 3:30 p.m.

During the press conference, O'Rourke plans to discuss the recent increase in property taxes as well as what he would do as governor to lower them.

This week, many North Texas homeowners have experienced sticker shock as they receive their property tax assessments from their local county appraisal offices. In some cases, homeowners are reporting market value increases of more than 50%; homestead exemptions can limit the increase in the appraised value to 10% annually.

