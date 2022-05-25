COMING UP: Abbott, Cruz, Cornyn, and Others to Attend Press Conference About Uvalde Shooting Response

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to provide an update on the state’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

The press conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, State Representative Tracy King, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other local officials.

The press conference will take place SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.