Check Your Tickets – a $1 Million Powerball Ticket is About to Expire

If unclaimed, the money is returned to the state to be used in programs authorized by the state legislature

By NBCDFW Staff

The Texas Lottery says an unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million will soon expire.

The Quick Pick ticket bought for the drawing on Oct. 22, 2022, matched the five white balls (19-25-48-55-60) but not the red Powerball (18).

The second-tier prize-winning ticket was bought in Lamar County, at Tiger Mart 75 on 3070 NE Loop 286 in Paris.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20. at 5 p.m. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail.

The Texas Lottery said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

