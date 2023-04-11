Check Your Tickets – a $1 Million Powerball Ticket is About to Expire

The Texas Lottery says an unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million will soon expire.

The Quick Pick ticket bought for the drawing on Oct. 22, 2022, matched the five white balls (19-25-48-55-60) but not the red Powerball (18).

The second-tier prize-winning ticket was bought in Lamar County, at Tiger Mart 75 on 3070 NE Loop 286 in Paris.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20. at 5 p.m. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail.

The Texas Lottery said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.