Can Texas Fight the Opioid Crisis With Expanded Use of Medical Marijuana?

Can the opioid crisis be dealt with head-on if there’s expanded medical marijuana use? That’s the topic of a South by Southwest panel in Austin Tuesday, exploring what that would look like and whether it would be effective here in Texas.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KXAN in Austin, opioid use is a big talker right now, in light of a recent uptick in overdoses in Austin. Officials have warned this impacts the entire state as they haven’t pinpointed where the drugs are coming from.

Texas lawmakers are currently researching the impact of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths in the state, looking into ways to best deal with opioid abuse.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Dispensary is one of few in the entire state of Texas. The CEO of the company, Morris Denton, said in the past six months, they’ve seen about 10,000 people get approved for medical cannabis use.

Click here to read the full report from our Nexstar media partners at KXAN in Austin.