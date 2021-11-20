Abilene Boy Spreads Holiday Cheer With Collection of Christmas Inflatables

A 9-year-old boy from Abilene unwrapped his passion project Monday afternoon, as he unpacked, arranged, and assembled his collection of Christmas-themed inflatables.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KTAB in Abilene, Landon Fulmer said his fascination with the inflatables started as a toddler, and six years ago his family encouraged his interest by getting a new inflatable or two every year.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Since then, his love of the lawn decorations has ballooned, his curbside Christmas attraction now standing at 20 inflatables total.

Fulmer arranges all his inflatables, blows them up, and stakes them down. He says its a labor of love, all worth doing to spread holiday smiles.

Click here to read more from our Nexstar media partners at KTAB-TV in Abilene.