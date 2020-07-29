Baylor to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for Students Returning to Campus

Baylor University students must test negative for COVID-19 before they can return to campus in the fall, officials said Tuesday.

The school will mail mandatory COVID-19 tests to its roughly 18,000 students beginning next week.

Students who want to return to campus for the start of the fall semester on August 24 will receive a test kit with a nasal swab and mail it to a designated lab for results. According to an email from school officials, results should take around 24 to 48 hours.

Testing information for faculty and staff will come in the near future, according to Baylor's website.

Baylor will also require all individuals on campus to wear face coverings.

