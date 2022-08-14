Back to School Tips for Four-Legged Friends

Back-to-school activities are beginning once again, and that means lots of preparation for children and pets alike.

In addition to picking up a few school supplies and packing lunches, the SPCA of Texas urges families to remember a few back-to-school tips for pets too.

According to the SPCA, pet owners shouldn't forget to keep pets happy and healthy by making sure they are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Pets need a little extra attention during back-to-school season, so make sure they have plenty of toys and games while they are left to entertain themselves at home.

The SPCA said separation anxiety can affect pets during periods of change to the family schedule.

Parents who accompany children to school or the bus stop can take the dog on a leashed walk for a little family bonding, the SPCA said. Make sure pets are safely kept inside the home or a fenced in back yard while leaving and entering the house to ensure they don't follow and wander out to the street.

According to the SPCA, pet owners can also plan fun, family activities like going to the dog park, early morning and late afternoon walks and play dates with doggie friends.

Give your pets plenty of fresh water, food and shelter if they're outside, and bring them inside when the temperature soars.

Always make sure pets have a collar with rabies and license tags with the correct contact information in case a pet is lost, SPCA said. Microchip pets in the event that a pet loses his or her collar.

For more information, visit www.spca.org or call the SPCA of Texas at 214-742-7722.