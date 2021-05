The Austin City Limits music festival is making a comeback just in time for its 20th anniversary!

Tickets go on sale on Thursday. The lineup will be announced as well.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Austin City Limits was canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the dates are Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 and Oct. 8 through Oct. 10.

The festival features eight stages and more than 125 performances over two weekends