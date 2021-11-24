Astroworld Organizers Face Lawsuits From More North Texans

More North Texas residents caught in the crowd at the Astroworld Festival earlier this month are suing Travis Scott, Live Nation and other organizers alleging they were hurt in the chaos and suffered lingering emotional distress as a result of the deadly night in Houston.

Concertgoers from Dallas, Lancaster, Farmersville and Arlington, along with others from across the state and beyond, are among those named in the lawsuit filed Monday in Harris County District Court.

The new crop of plaintiffs joins scores of others who have filed suit against Scott and the festival organizers along similar lines. The festival is now facing more than $2 billion in legal actions after 10 died, including a 9-year-old boy, at the event.

