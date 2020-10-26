Texas Attorney General's Office

Another Lawyer Who Accused Texas AG of Crimes Resigns

Another one of the top deputies who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of bribery and abuse of office is set to leave the agency

By Jake Bleiberg

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a joint press conference Feb. 18, 2015 with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, l, to address a Texas federal court's decision on the lawsuit filed by 26 states challenging President Obama's executive action on immigration. Paxton was indicted Aug. 3, 2015 on three counts of securities fraud not related to his official duties.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Another top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leaving his agency, continuing the exodus of lawyers who earlier this month accused the Republican of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

Darren McCarty, the deputy attorney general over civil litigation, confirmed his resignation Monday but declined to comment further. He's set to depart the attorney general's office next week.

McCarty's resignation comes as Texas is involved in a landmark antitrust lawsuit brought with other states and the U.S. Department of Justice against Google.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

North Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Near 1,500

hurricane zeta 5 hours ago

Zeta Becomes a Hurricane as it Nears Yucatan, Heading for US

Paxton's office did not immediately respond to questions about the resignation or how the top civil lawyer's departure might affect the case against the online search giant.

McCarty was one of seven senior lawyers who reported their boss to law enforcement for alleged crimes tied to an investigation requested by one of the Paxton's wealthy donors. Most of them have since resigned, been put on leave or fired.

Paxton's office dropped the investigation into claims made by Austin developer Nate Paul after his staff's revolt became public. He has denied any wrongdoing and refused calls for him to leave office.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Attorney General's OfficeKen Paxton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us