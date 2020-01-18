Austin

Amber Alert Issued for Austin-Area 12-Year-Old

Avery Reynolds, 12, was last seen Jan. 10

Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Austin for a 12-year-old girl missing for more than a week.

Avery Reynolds, 12, was last seen Jan. 10 in the 4800 block of Monterey Oaks Boulevard in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reynolds stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, aqua Nikes and red-framed glasses.

Authorities said they were looking for Kassia Vaughan in connection to Reynolds' abduction.

Vaughan, 43, stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Vaughan was driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute with Texas license plate DTM3557. The car likely has front end damage and a Texas Tech University logo on the back.

Anyone with information about Reynolds or Vaughan was asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-414-1703.

This article tagged under:

AustinAmber AlertTexas Department of Public Safety
