Amber Alert Issued for Austin-Area 12-Year-Old

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Austin for a 12-year-old girl missing for more than a week.
Avery Reynolds, 12, was last seen Jan. 10 in the 4800 block of Monterey Oaks Boulevard in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reynolds stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, aqua Nikes and red-framed glasses.
Authorities said they were looking for Kassia Vaughan in connection to Reynolds' abduction.
Vaughan, 43, stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Vaughan was driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute with Texas license plate DTM3557. The car likely has front end damage and a Texas Tech University logo on the back.
Anyone with information about Reynolds or Vaughan was asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-414-1703.