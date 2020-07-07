Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old East Texas Girl

amber alert image
NBC 5/Texas DPS

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from East Texas, missing since about noon Tuesday.

The girl, Zimia Whitaker was last seen on the 100 block of Arcadia Road in the Shelby County town of Center, along the border with Louisiana.

The girl was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

The girl is believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, a 27-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2014 Blue Jeep Compass with license plate of MDD 4900. At first it was believed Whitaker was driving a brown Ford Fusion sedan with a temporary tag, but officials have since updated that info to the Jeep Compass.

The alert was triggered by The Texas Department of Public Safety at about 6 p.m.

