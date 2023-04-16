Austin

All-Clear Given After Bomb Threat Call at Texas State Capitol

By NBCDFW Staff

The all-clear was given after a bomb threat was called at the Texas State Capitol on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified by the Austin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Sunday that a 911 call from an unknown person claimed there was a pipe bomb at the capital.

Out of caution, DPS evacuated the capital and the grounds.

Troopers and explosive K-9s searched the premises and no explosive devices were found.

The all-clear was given at 7:23 Sunday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

