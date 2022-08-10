Air Tanker Plane Battling Wildfires Crashes Into Texas Lake

A pilot was rescued Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a Southeast Texas lake while responding to nearby wildfires, authorities say.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the pilot of a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed at about 5 p.m. into Lake Livingston. The pilot survived the crash and was quickly rescued.

The aircraft was one of several called to help with wildfires burning near Corrigan in Polk County, the forest service said.

"Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as all personnel involved," the forest service wrote on Facebook.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was released about the pilot or what may have caused the crash.