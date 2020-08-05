AG Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Clinica Hispana for Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Clinical Hispana in La Porte, accusing the medical group of having "both misrepresented the character of its COVID-19 testing as well as its failure to secure patients sensitive personal information."

"I will not allow anyone or any business to fraudulently represent COVID testing in our communities. Patients must be assured that the tests they take and results they receive are accurate and their personal information will be protected," said Paxton through the press release. "We look forward to litigation in this case and will continue working diligently to ensure Texans receive the testing and potentially life-saving treatment they need."

The press release also said the office of the Attorney General investigation discovered Clinica Hispana was giving people antibody tests and telling them it would diagnose infection when such a test cannot diagnose an active infection.

The press release also alleges Clinica Hispana threw away test results using an unsecured dumpster behind the clinic, which directly violates Texas identity theft laws.