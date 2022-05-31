Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration for City of Uvalde

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a state of disaster has been declared in Uvalde following a school shooting last week that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The declaration accelerates all available state and local resources and would suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action to assist the City of Uvalde.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "All of Texas stands with Uvalde and we are prepared to provide support through all available means."

State agencies like the Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to be readily available all resources needed to respond to the aftermath of the school shooting. Services include mental health services, among others.