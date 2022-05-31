Uvalde School Shooting

Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration for City of Uvalde

The declaration from the Texas governor comes after last week's school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead

By Jacob Reyes

A City Mourns As Texas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One Teacher
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a state of disaster has been declared in Uvalde following a school shooting last week that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The declaration accelerates all available state and local resources and would suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action to assist the City of Uvalde.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "All of Texas stands with Uvalde and we are prepared to provide support through all available means."

State agencies like the Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue to be readily available all resources needed to respond to the aftermath of the school shooting. Services include mental health services, among others.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingGreg Abbottstate of disaster
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us