50 Heroes to be Awarded Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Editions Through Mazda Heroes Program

Mazda North American Operations has launched its 'Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit' program that aims to place a spotlight on individuals who have dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020.

Through Mazda Heroes, 50 deserving people will be chosen, each of whom will be given a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

"This year marks Mazda's 100th Anniversary," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. "We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand's unique heritage of trying to make things better."

According to Mazda, there are many examples of people who have gone above and beyond to support others without expecting anything in return, from teachers enhancing distance learning to community members sourcing PPE for others.

Mazda said the company wants to honor these acts of kindness, resilience, and empathy.

"In April, we launched our Essential Car Care Program to give free oil changes and car cleaning to healthcare workers across the U.S.," Guyton said. "Throughout this initiative we heard how grateful our dealers and employees were to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day. This inspired us to develop the Mazda Heroes program, which will honor individuals supporting communities and share their stories in a moment when people desire inspiration in their lives."

Stories can be submitted through Oct. 25 at www.MazdaUSA.com/mazda-heroes for a chance to be honored as a Mazda Hero.

Mazda will select 50 individuals based on their demonstrated selfless acts, creative approaches, and contributions to community.

Honorees will be announced beginning Dec. 2, Mazda said.