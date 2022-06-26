shooting

5 People Shot, Hurt During East Texas Trail Ride Event

Authorities say five people were shot and injured during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride

File photo of blurry police lights.
NBC 5 News

Five people were shot and injured early Sunday during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride, according to authorities.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county.

People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz from Marshall, Texas.

Authorities say witnesses told investigators that following a fight near a concert stage, one or more trail ride groups started shooting into the crowd.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

After the initial shooting, some of the people at the event ran to the security area that had been collecting firearms from attendees and got their guns back, the sheriff's office said. A second and third shooting then took place.

Investigators believe all the injuries happened during the first shooting.

Four of those shot have been treated and released from area hospitals. One person remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

pest control 57 mins ago

Bug Off! Extreme Heat Keeping Pest Control Experts Busy Battling Bugs

Dallas Police 2 hours ago

Dallas Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of 11-Year-Old

Investigators continued to interview witnesses on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Unified Elite Riderzz said it "would like to send prayers out to the family and friends involved in the incidents last night."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingeast TexasMarshalltrail ride
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us