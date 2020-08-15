WEST TEXAS

5 Dead, Including 3 Children, in West Texas Vehicle Crash

By The Associated Press

Officials say five people were killed, including three young children, in a vehicle collision in West Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 23-year-old Bailey Nisbet was driving a sport utility vehicle south on U.S. Highway 385 early Friday morning when it drifted into the northbound lane and struck a pickup truck.

Officials said Nisbet, of Baytown, and the driver of the pickup truck, Carl Rice, 67, of McCamey, were both killed, as were the three children riding in Nisbet's vehicle.

The accident happened just south of Crane, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Odessa.

Officials identified the children who died as 5-year-old Kimber Nisbet, 3-year-old Kamberee Nisbet and 11-month-old Kasen Nisbet, all of Baytown.

DPS said the weather was clear at the time of the accident. The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

