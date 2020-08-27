Nueces County

25-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured Surfing in South Texas: Police

Police said the surf from Hurricane Laura did not appear to be a factor

By The Associated Press

Getty Images/Panoramic Images

A 25-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hurt while surfing in South Texas, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. while the man was surfing in the Gulf of Mexico on the Corpus Christi beaches near Packery Channel, which separates Mustang Island from the northern end of Padre Island.

Witnesses had to pull the man from the surf after he was critically injured falling from his surfboard, said Corpus Christi police senior officer Gena Peña. The man died later at a hospital, she said.

Peña said the surf from Hurricane Laura, which was about 250 miles to the east, did not appear to be a factor. The Nueces County medical examiner hasn’t immediately determined the cause of death.

