2 San Antonio police officers shot during a police chase

A suspect shot and wounded two Texas officers during a car pursuit before barricading himself in an apartment complex Thursday evening, police said.

He was later arrested after police set up a perimeter around the area, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a press conference.

The injured officers were transported to local hospitals in serious condition, said McManus, who did not identify the officers but said one was a 4-year veteran of the department and the other a 6-year veteran. On Friday morning, the department posted on Facebook that the officers were in stable condition after being severely injured in the chase.

Police received a tip at about 5 p.m. about the location of a wanted person and police responded to the area. The suspect left the apartment complex carrying a long gun and joined a driver in a vehicle that started to leave.

The suspect saw a carload of police behind them and began shooting, hitting one of the officers, McManus said.

The pair carjacked a different vehicle and fled to another San Antonio apartment complex before shooting and wounding another officer multiple times, McManus said.

The alleged shooter, who was not immediately identified, barricaded himself in the apartment complex.

A social media post by McManus later said the shooting suspect had been taken into custody. Information about the driver of the vehicle was not immediately available.

